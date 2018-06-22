On Thursday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first child, a girl weighing 7.3 pounds. Ardern worked late into her pregnancy and delivered at Auckland Hospital, the country's largest public hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has stepped in as acting prime minister. He will assume Ardern's responsibilities for the next six weeks while she takes maternity leave. She is the first world leader to take maternity leave while in office.

"Welcome to our village, wee one," wrote Ardern in an Instagram post. "Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We're all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital."