Women earn less than men in nearly every industry, including the music industry. The three sisters who make up the band Haim have seen this first-hand — and decided they'd had enough.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, the band revealed that they were paid one tenth of what a male act was paid for the same Australian music festival. When they found out, they fired their agent.

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim told Grazia's Hannah Flint that they learned they had been underpaid last year. The trio did not reveal the name of the festival.

"We had been told that our fee was very low because you played at the festival in the hope that you'd get played on the radio," says Danielle. "We didn't think twice about it, but we later found out that someone was getting paid 10 times more than us. And because of that we fired our agent."