5 rich NFL stars who live like they're broke

The New Englad Patriots paid Rob Gronkowski a base salary of $8 million for the 2018 season. For 2019, it increases to $9 million. But though he's one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, the 29-year-old hasn't touched "one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money," he revealed in his 2015 book, "It's Good to Be Gronk."

Instead, since his professional career started in 2010, he's been living off of his endorsement money.

Gronkowski is particularly frugal when it comes to his wardrobe. "My 'broke habit' still is my clothing and shoes," he told Maverick Carter on a 2018 episode of "Kneading Dough," adding, "If I like the clothing, if I like the shoes, I'll wear those shoes and I'll wear that clothing down to the rags."

He'll sometimes wear a favorite pair of jeans "seven days straight," he said, though "I make sure I throw them in the washer, like, day three."