This engagement ring company wants to send 1 couple across America to find perfect proposal spots

Spending six months taking all-expenses-paid weekend trips across America with your partner to find the country's most perfect proposal spots sounds like the plot of a romantic comedy. But it's actually a real gig, and you can apply now.

Robbins Brothers The Engagement Ring Store — an engagement ring store with 15 locations throughout the southwest and west coast — is now hiring two lovebirds as ambassadors to help identify the best proposal spots in six U.S. cities through a series of all-expense paid weekend trips (so no need to quit your day job).

"We decided that the best way to gather some new, unique ideas [for the perfect proposal] would be to hire a couple to travel together ... to uncover the most unique and romantic proposal spots," Chris Weakley, vice president of marketing for Robbins Brothers, said in a statement.

The company is accepting applications now through Feb. 14, 2019. To apply you must be active on social media (specifically Instagram), willing to be photographed and do media interviews, willing to write about your travel experiences and be able to travel at least one weekend (Friday through Sunday or another 48-hour period if you don't have a traditional work schedule) per month for a period of six months. For each city, couples will be given a budget for travel, accommodations, meals and activities.

Applicants are encouraged (but not required) to apply as a couple or with a partner and "must have experience in a serious relationship and/or ability to convey an authentic excitement for finding the perfect proposal spot and engagement ring."

Robbins Brothers will announce finalists and allow the public to weigh in from Feb. 25 through March 4, 2019 with the selected ambassadors being announced March 7.

Don't miss: This gorgeous island in the Tasman Sea only allows 400 visitors per night: Take a look

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!