Here's how much money the women's champion will win at the 2019 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic will compete for the 2019 Australian Open title Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET).

After triumphing at the U.S. Open in September, Osaka, 21, is looking to win back-to-back Grand Slam championships. The last player to do so was Serena Williams in 2015.

Kvitova, 28, is vying for her second Grand Slam title. She won Wimbledon in both 2011 and 2014.

Saturday's champion will collect a $4.1 million AUD check, or about $2.9 million USD. The runner-up will earn half that amount: $2.05 million AUD ($1.45 million).