Here's how much money the women's champion will win at the 2019 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2019 Australian Open
Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
Naomi Osaka of Japan and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic will compete for the 2019 Australian Open title Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET).

After triumphing at the U.S. Open in September, Osaka, 21, is looking to win back-to-back Grand Slam championships. The last player to do so was Serena Williams in 2015.

Kvitova, 28, is vying for her second Grand Slam title. She won Wimbledon in both 2011 and 2014.

Saturday's champion will collect a $4.1 million AUD check, or about $2.9 million USD. The runner-up will earn half that amount: $2.05 million AUD ($1.45 million).

The Australian Open is handing out a total of $62.5 million AUD ($44.3 million), a 14 percent increase from 2018 and a record high for the tournament.

It still trails the U.S. Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, in terms of prize money, though: At the 2018 U.S. Open, $53 million was awarded in total and $3.8 million was awarded to each singles champ.

Osaka and Kvitova won't be the only ones taking home a hefty paycheck from this year's Australian Open. Here's the full breakdown of how much the other singles competitors will earn at the first Grand Slam of 2019:

Semifinalist: $920,000 AUD ($652,418)

Quarterfinalist: $460,000 AUD ($326,209)

Round of 16: $260,000 AUD ($184,379)

Round of 32: $155,000 AUD ($109,918)

Round of 64: $105,000 AUD ($74,460)

Round of 128: $75,000 AUD ($53,186)

