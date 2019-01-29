"If you own a taxi service, there's a ton of competition in your ocean. Lots of sharks mean a lot of blood in the water. That's a "red ocean" market. Even if you're better than the competition, you're the one saying you're better, and consumers don't know whether to trust you.

A 'blue ocean' market is untapped. When Uber introduced ride-sharing, they changed the taxi industry. In that scenario, you're the best and the only one doing what you do. But it doesn't have to be revolutionary. For example, I founded the High-Ticket Closers Certification Program. While the sales business isn't new, 'high-ticket closer' was a different way to describe those who sell premium products. That put me in a blue ocean, and that's where you want to be.

—Dan Lok, Chinese-Canadian serial entrepreneur, global educator, international best-selling author of "Unlock It!", two-time TEDx opening speaker, and founder of Closers.com, which connects companies to closers; follow on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram