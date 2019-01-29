Obamacare helps save low-income people from losing their homes, study shows

The price of health care is the biggest concern among Americans these days, according to a recent FOX News poll.

That makes sense, given that Americans routinely postpone or skip medical treatment when they can't afford it. Others who need care must make difficult choices, like paying for care with money they need for housing, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Public Economics.

The Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, though, can help, the study shows: Families with access to subsidized health coverage through the ACA were 25 percent less likely to miss rent or mortgage payments than those without.

Since being delinquent on payments can lead to eviction or foreclosure, having health care coverage lessens the chance that you end up homeless, Emily Gallagher, lead author of the study, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Colorado, Boulder, tells CNBC Make It.

"Health costs play a determinant role in the financial stability of low-income Americans," Gallagher says, adding, "This isn't merely correlation. It is causal."