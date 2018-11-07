Three red states vote to expand Medicaid during an election where health care was the top issue

Three red states approved Medicaid expansion in Tuesday's midterm elections, changes that will potentially cover hundreds of thousands more low-income Americans, NBC News projected.

Voters in Utah, Nebraska and Idaho were all expected to pass ballot measures to broaden the federal and state health insurance program, according to NBC. The support for Medicaid expansion, an Affordable Care Act provision, came over the objections of many officials who had so far declined to adopt it, citing budgetary constraints.

In Utah, the change could extend coverage to 150,000 low-income people, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Another 90,000 people could get insurance in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. About 62,000 could receive coverage in Idaho, according to the Associated Press.

The results in the red-leaning states underscore the warming attitudes toward Obamacare and its Medicaid expansion provision that most states have adopted. The ballot measures also passed during a midterm election in which health care jumped to the top of voters' minds and emerged as the messaging priority for the Democratic Party as it took control of the House.