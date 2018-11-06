Republicans projected to hold control of the Senate: NBC News

Republicans will hold their Senate majority, giving a critical boost to President Donald Trump and the GOP's agenda, NBC News projects.

Running on a highly favorable map, Republicans managed to stop Democrats from netting two GOP-held seats the minority party needed to win control of the chamber. The Democrats had faced a difficult task of defending 10 seats in states Trump won in 2016, including five he carried easily.

In the House, however, Democrats were projected to win a majority, according to NBC News. The outcome is expected to lead to divided control of government.

The outcome apparently secures two more years of GOP Senate control, during which Republicans will try to keep up their torrid pace of confirming young, conservative judges for potential decades on federal benches. Republicans could also continue their pursuit of key policy priorities such as the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and further changes to the U.S. tax code.