If people want to prompt change and influence leaders, one way to get the message across is to get into their hearts and inspire from there, according to world-renowned primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall.

"So often, I see activists and they come face-to-face with a CEO or somebody — and they immediately become very aggressive (with phrases like): 'Do you realize what you're doing to the planet?' (or) 'Do you realize what you're doing to my future?'"

"So, the person that they're attacking is immediately defensive. They're immediately thinking 'How can I respond to this?' (or) 'How can I deal with this person?'," Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

Speaking in front of an audience at the event, the conservationist said that she's learned over time how compelling storytelling can be.

"It's no good when you meet somebody like that, who's dedicated to their path — which may be a destructive path — it's no good trying to get to the brain, because their brain is wired for success, for financial success."

"What you have to do is to get into the heart. And how do you get into the heart? With stories."