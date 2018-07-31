Businesswoman Gina Miller: How standing up for what you believe in can become second nature

Whether campaigning against political or environmental issues, or fighting for equality; protesters worldwide are standing up for what they believe in, both online and in public.

Gina Miller is no stranger to activism.

In 2016, the leading businesswoman was propelled into the spotlight after she launched a successful legal challenge to ensure that the British government consulted parliament before initiating Article 50 as part of the process of the U.K. leaving the European Union.

"Being brave or standing up for what you believe is right, is actually something that can become a habit. The more you do it, the easier it is to do next time," Miller, transparency campaigner and founding partner at SCM Direct, said.

"So you can learn to do it with small steps and then it just becomes your second nature."