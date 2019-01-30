Peter Thiel's advice helped this 25-year-old build one of India's most valuable start-ups

In India, Ritesh Agarwal is something of a household name. Or, rather, a hotel name.

The 25-year-old tech star is founder and CEO of the country's largest hospitality chain, OYO, and, as of last year, its youngest major self-made entrepreneur, worth an estimated $365 million.

In just six short years, Agarwal has turned his budget accommodation bookings platform into a network of more than 13,000 properties spanning seven countries. In the process, he has also responded to a growing demand for standardized, low-cost accommodation and sated his childhood ambition to start a business.

It's no mean feat for someone born to a middle class family in a small town in the eastern state of Odisha. But it might never have been if it weren't for some sage advice from one of his "biggest role models," Agarwal told CNBC Make It.

That role model? PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

"Getting mentored by him really changed my worldview and gave me a new perspective to the way I was looking at entrepreneurship," Agarwal said of the billionaire investor.