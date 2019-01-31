There is a common myth that those who achieve success or accomplish something extraordinary in this world are born with rare qualities that set them apart from the rest of us. But the idea that success requires that "special something" is what prevents us from trying to pursue our own ideas.

Through my work at the Case Foundation, I found that regardless of economics or demographics, countless people actually do break out in their pursuit to build a better life for themselves and others.

This led us to ask: How do they do it? And so few years back, the Case Foundation set out to research whether there was a "secret sauce" behind the success of innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers.

What we found surprised us. Indeed, it wasn't genius, massive resources or degrees from elite schools behind their success. Rather, they shared a common passion to make the world better, and lived by these five principles: