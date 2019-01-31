VISIT CNBC.COM

Patriots season tickets prices start at twice as much as Rams season tickets

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LIII.

The two teams stand in stark contrast to one another. Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Pats have gone to the Super Bowl nine times (including this Sunday) and have collected five Super Bowl rings.

The Rams, on the other hand, have the league's youngest head coach, 33-year-old Sean McVay, and haven't been to a Super Bowl since 2002, when they lost to the Patriots. The team has spent the past several years transitioning from St. Louis to its new home in Los Angeles.

Another striking difference between these two teams? The cost of season tickets. Rams season tickets start at $360 for eight regular season games and one preseason game.

A screenshot of Los Angeles Rams website.

Patriots season tickets, meanwhile, start at $750 — about $75 a game — but that doesn't mean you'll be able to get them. A visit to the If you go to the Patriots' ticket site yields the message, "Season tickets are sold out. Join the waitlist today!"

A screenshot of New England Patriots website.

Representativesof the Patriots ticketing and member services teams told CNBC Make It that Patriots' coveted season ticket packages range in price from $750 to $1950 for eight regular season games and two pre-season games, though there are also more expensive premier ticketing options.

That means that at their cheapest, season tickets for the Patriots cost more than twice what it costs to get season tickets for the Rams (Patriots season ticket holders do get one extra pre-season match.)

For sports fans who prefer better seats, the difference in the prices of season tickets for the two teams becomes less significant at the higher end. The most expensive season ticket package for the Rams is $2,026, while the nicest season ticket package for the Patriots is $1,950.

But season ticket hopefuls beware: The Pats are just now accepting people who have been on the season ticket waitlist since 2003.

