Patriots season tickets prices start at twice as much as Rams season tickets

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LIII.

The two teams stand in stark contrast to one another. Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Pats have gone to the Super Bowl nine times (including this Sunday) and have collected five Super Bowl rings.

The Rams, on the other hand, have the league's youngest head coach, 33-year-old Sean McVay, and haven't been to a Super Bowl since 2002, when they lost to the Patriots. The team has spent the past several years transitioning from St. Louis to its new home in Los Angeles.

Another striking difference between these two teams? The cost of season tickets. Rams season tickets start at $360 for eight regular season games and one preseason game.