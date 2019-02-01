This essay-writing company wants to hire a 'Glory Days Conservation Specialist' to relive college

Students who use the company's services pay $18 per page for a writer to complete their assigned essays. "Purchase your next assignment online," reads the companies website.

The BBC has described EduBirdie and companies like it as "essay mills." The query "Is EduBirdie legit / legal?" appears in a group of "answers on popular questions" on the company's site. A response from a company representative reads, "EduBirdie is totally legal. It simply provides students with writing samples and research assistance in order to help them perfect their essay writing skills. Furthermore, EduBirdie does not tolerate plagiarism."

The company says it is looking for someone who can leverage their experience partying in college to convince students to use EduBirdie's services.

"Did you party all night the night before a paper was due and finished your essay hours before you had to hand it in? Were you the reigning champion of games such as flip cup, beer pong, corn hole, Kan Jam, quarters, darts and pool? This role may be your dream job," says the posting. "EduBirdie is looking for a professional with a college mentality, who knows how to relate to student populations and keep the party going all day and night. The ideal candidate was considered the Van Wilder during college, is very outgoing and is ready to let their inner party animal back out of its cage. Instagram following of 5,000 or more a plus."

Candidates must be 21 years or older and willing to travel and work non-traditional hours.

The job offers base pay between $40,000 and $60,000, all-expenses paid travel to schools and spring break spots across the country, a company iPhone and commission for every 10 sales on EduBirdie.com.

"We are offering this position to better understand our target audience of college students," Avery Morgan, Senior Editor at EduBirdie tells CNBC Make It. "The specialist will play a vital role in contributing to the creation and execution of online and social media campaigns and be responsible for driving awareness through recruitment of student evangelists at major educational institutions around the country."

