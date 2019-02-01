Richard Branson owns another private island that people don't know about – take a look

Branson purchased the island with two other partners in 2003 for nearly $3 million (in comparison, Branson bought Necker in the 1970s for $180,000). In 2009, he developed Makepeace into a private retreat, and in July 2011, Makepeace opened its doors to the public and became available to rent — but it will cost you a pretty penny.

To stay on Makepeace, it costs $7,200 to $13,000 per night for up to eight people. After eight guests are booked at that rate, there is an additional guest rate of $370 per person per night, up to a maximum of 22 "castaways" as the website calls them. Prices also include transfer to the island, food, activities and more.