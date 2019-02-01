Richard Branson owns another private island that people don't know about – take a look

Richard Branson famously owns Necker Island, a luxurious hot spot in the British Virgin Islands that has hosted high-profile guests from Princess Diana to Barack Obama. But as The Robb Report pointed out, the British billionaire also owns another private island, one on Australia's Sunshine Coast that's arguably even more exclusive.
Makepeace Island, a heart-shaped gem located off the coast of Noosa in Queensland, Australia about an hour from Brisbane, where Virgin Airlines has its Australian headquarters.