This is how much Kylie Jenner spent on Postmates food delivery last year — and what she ordered

What does a 21-year-old do with a $900 million fortune? If you're Kylie Jenner, you spend 10 grand of it on food delivery from Postmates.

Postmates delivers everything from food to supplies and is favored among A-listers like Chrissy Teigen and Post Malone. Jenner, who is on the fast track to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, joined the app just over a year ago, and in 2018 racked up a hefty tab ordering everything from Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila to a single carrot, according to Postmates.

She spent over $10,000 in 2018, the company recently revealed in its online series, The Receipt.

On average, Jenner used the app every other day of 2018, ordering from 65 different merchants and holding the unofficial record for the most Postmates orders — four — in a 10-minute window, according to The Receipt, which looks at celebrities' Postmates purchase history. Her most popular time to order was 10 a.m.

Jenner's most frequently ordered fare consisted of comfort food from Los Angeles-area haunts, including a cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker, a miso ramen bowl from Joey Woodland Hills and chicken fried rice, vegetable fried rice, white rice and orange chicken from Genghis Cohen, Postmates tells CNBC Make It. Also in her top 10 most-ordered items are grape jelly from Ralph's, the matcha latte from Cha Cha Matcha and the crunchy cereal shake from Milk Bar.

Jenner also frequently orders from chains including Le Pain Quotidien, Jersey Mike's Subs and Pressed Juicery, Postmates says. Aside from food, Jenner's orders also included items like "three cozy blankets" from Target and nail polish remover.

And yes, she ordered a single carrot from Bristol Farms.

"I was making matzo ball soup and had all the ingredients but carrots," Jenner told Postmates.

And Jenner is not the only Kardashian sibling with a Postmates habit. "Rob [Kardashian] and I probably Postmates the same," Jenner tells The Receipt, using the brand as a verb. "We Postmates each other things to try all the time, like new drinks and stuff."

Jenner certainly has the bank account to support it. In July, she was the youngest person on the Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women. Much of her wealth is derived from her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is valued at nearly $800 million and is projected to do $1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022, according to Forbes.

Jenner did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

