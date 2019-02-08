The best Valentine's travel experiences from around the world to suit all budgets

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and with it, opportunities aplenty to treat your loved one — or even yourself. But while chocolates and roses are always welcome, lovers are increasingly looking for new and inspired ways to show they care.

One of the growing areas for that is travel. Millennials the world over are renowned for prioritizing travel over material goods; and when it comes to celebrating the romantic holiday, it seems things are little different.

Last year, global travel bookings platform Klook recorded a 100 percent rise in couples' purchases in February compared to March. This year, it expects that trend to continue and has introduced a "For Lovers" filter specifically to assist with the anticipated demand.

The pattern is in line with ever-increasing spending on Feb. 14. In 2018, in the U.S. alone, lovers spent nearly $20 billion on Valentine's Day. Millennials are expected to continue spend big bucksthis year.

However, the holiday needn't break the bank. CNBC Make It took a look at some of the most on-trend travel experiences to suit all budgets this Valentine's.