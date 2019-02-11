The top 5 US cities with the best—and worst—credit scores

A good credit score is key to your financial future — here's how to boost it 11:42 AM ET Fri, 25 Aug 2017 | 01:12

No matter how old you are, you could benefit from a credit check up. Total U.S. credit card debt reached a high point in 2017, passing $1 trillion, according to a report from Experian, and the average American carries a balance of over $6,300.

And though, at 675, the average credit score is better than it has been since 2012, Experian says, there's still room for improvement.

To up your score, be sure you're making payments in full and on time, since details about your payment history, including late or missed payments, are considered public record and can stay on your credit report for years.

Try to eliminate or minimize small, lingering balances, John Ulzheimer, a credit expert formerly of FICO and Equifax, tells Bankrate, since "one of the items your score considers is how many of your cards have balances."

Choose one or two go-to cards for most of your purchases, he suggests. "That way, you're not polluting your credit report with a lot of balances."

Also, look to reduce your credit utilization rate, which is the ratio of how much you're spending on your card compared to the card's limit. The ideal rate is less than 30 percent of your available credit.

It's important to stay knowledgeable about your score by checking it periodically. Most financial institutions allow you to check your score for free.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: It is possible to have a 'perfect' credit score if you prioritize these 4 things

Video by Beatriz Bajeulos Castillo