3 things to consider before accepting your boss's counteroffer

Landing a new job can be a huge relief after the stress of a job search, however lengthy.
But in a tight labor market that has more job openings than skilled workers, your current employer may be prepared to present you with a counteroffer, and you'll need to be ready to enter a new phase of a process you thought was over.
According to human resources consulting firm Robert Half, 58 percent of senior managers across a variety of industries say they're willing to extend counteroffers to employees in order to keep them from leaving. When asked why,
- 58 percent said they don't want to lose the employee's institutional knowledge
- 42 percent said they don't want to spend time or money replacing the employee
- 35 percent said they don't want to place extra work on the rest of the team
- 34 percent said they don't want morale of the team to suffer.
A counteroffer may cause you second-guess your resignation. Here are three things to consider before you respond to your boss's new offer: