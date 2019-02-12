3 things to consider before accepting your boss's counteroffer

Landing a new job can be a huge relief after the stress of a job search, however lengthy.

But in a tight labor market that has more job openings than skilled workers, your current employer may be prepared to present you with a counteroffer, and you'll need to be ready to enter a new phase of a process you thought was over.

According to human resources consulting firm Robert Half, 58 percent of senior managers across a variety of industries say they're willing to extend counteroffers to employees in order to keep them from leaving. When asked why,

58 percent said they don't want to lose the employee's institutional knowledge

42 percent said they don't want to spend time or money replacing the employee

35 percent said they don't want to place extra work on the rest of the team

34 percent said they don't want morale of the team to suffer.

A counteroffer may cause you second-guess your resignation. Here are three things to consider before you respond to your boss's new offer: