This is the No. 1 reason young Americans move home with their parents—and it's not the cost of rent

Student debt, rising housing costs and generational laziness are all reasons commonly supplied for why American homeownership rates remain relatively low, especially among young Americans.

Starting during the great recession, there was copious coverage of how young people were moving home to live with their parents because of factors like these. The phenomenon earned many Millennials (ages 23 to 38 in 2019) the nickname "Boomeranger," because they returned to their Baby Boomer parents' homes.

Now that Millennials have gotten older and the labor market has improved, their likelihood of living at home is actually decreasing. In fact, today the most common reason for younger American to move back home with their parents isn't debt or a moral shortcoming or even economic turbulence — it's heartbreak.

According to a Homes.com survey of over 1,000 Americans who moved back in with their parents, the most common reason young people return to the nest is because of a divorce or breakup.

Love gone wrong was the primary reason for moving back home for 33 percent of 26 to 30-year-olds, 37 percent of 31 to 35-year-old and 24 percent of 36 to 40-year-olds.