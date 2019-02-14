It's tax time again, and many Americans are unclear as to how tax reform could affect them.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which passed in December 2017, made sweeping changes, and many taxpayers could stand to brush up on the details. One study found that 28 percent don't understand exactly what the law changed, while 48 percent say they don't even know what tax bracket they're now in.

Financial website GOBankingRates created a four-question quiz that covers key portions of the law to find exactly what's tripping up Americans, and 77 percent of the 501 respondents failed. "A passing grade means getting more than half the questions right," the site notes.

"Most Americans are in need of a refresher prior to filing their taxes," GOBankingRates concludes. "These results appear to indicate that many taxpayers are poorly informed."

Below are the questions, as well as the correct answers, and the share of respondents who got each right: