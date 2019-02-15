British teenagers expect to earn as much as £70,000 a year ($89,750) by the time they hit 30, a figure that's a lot higher than the current national average, according to a survey published by financial services provider OneFamily this week.

For teenagers expecting to earn "a lot" of money by their thirties — which averaged out at £70,000 among those surveyed — they could be in for a surprise, as the average annual salary of a 30-year old Brit comes in at £23,700 — almost three times less than what's expected. This according to the Office for National Statistics.

In the same survey, which interviewed 2,098 people online aged between 13 and 19, OneFamily asked young Brits about what they hoped to achieve by the time they reach their thirties — and some of the answers would require a lot of hard-earned cash.

When it comes to their career, 45 percent of those surveyed expected to secure their dream job, while around one in five stated that they believe they'd be able to financially support themselves after having set up a business – both of which was before reaching 30.