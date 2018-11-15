Key tips on negotiating a pay rise — and what to do if it doesn't work out 

Asking for a pay rise can be daunting for many, and while exuding confidence may make the process smoother — it's not the only aspect to consider.

For Edwina Dunn, the founder of non-profit The Female Lead, when it comes to salary negotiations it's important to see and treat it like a trade between the company and the employee.

"We have to build our confidence, so when we go into the room and we ask, we're not feeling disadvantaged," Dunn told attendees at 2018's Stylist Live event in London last week.

The entrepreneur outlined key steps on negotiating, which helps "you stay authentic and create your own statement of your value."