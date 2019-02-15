VISIT CNBC.COM

This Bentley is now the world's fastest SUV, beating out a Lamborghini

Source: Bentley Motors
In the battle to make the world's fastest sport utility vehicle, score another win for Bentley.

The British automaker says its new all-wheel-drive Bentayga Speed SUV can reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour, which just barely edges out the Lamborghini Urus, at 189.5 MPH, to claim the title of "the world's fastest production SUV," Bentley said in a press release on Thursday.

Each of the luxury SUVs has a starting price of around $200,000.

Technically, Bentley is actually reclaiming its crown as the manufacturer of the fastest SUV on the market. The Lamborghini Urus, first released by the Italian automaker in 2018, took the title from an earlier iteration of the Bentayga SUV that tops out at 187 MPH, according to Jalopnik. (The world's fastest non-SUV cars in production can top speeds of 250 MPH)

But, Bentley added some additional power to the new and aptly-named Bentayga Speed, which the company touts as having 626 brake horsepower (versus 600 for the regular Bentayga). Both Bentayga SUVs sport a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.

The Lamborghini Urus on display in Brussels in January 2019.
Didier Messens | Getty Images
The Lamborghini Urus on display in Brussels in January 2019.

Of course, Jalopnik points out that the Bentayga Speed only beats the Lamborghini Urus in terms of its top speed, whereas the Italian SUV would still beat the Bentley in a short race. The Lamborghini Urus is capable of going 0-to-60 MPH in 3.6 seconds, whereas the Bentayga Speed takes 3.9 seconds.

Lamborghini did not respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

