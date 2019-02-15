This Bentley is now the world's fastest SUV, beating out a Lamborghini

In the battle to make the world's fastest sport utility vehicle, score another win for Bentley.

The British automaker says its new all-wheel-drive Bentayga Speed SUV can reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour, which just barely edges out the Lamborghini Urus, at 189.5 MPH, to claim the title of "the world's fastest production SUV," Bentley said in a press release on Thursday.

Each of the luxury SUVs has a starting price of around $200,000.

Technically, Bentley is actually reclaiming its crown as the manufacturer of the fastest SUV on the market. The Lamborghini Urus, first released by the Italian automaker in 2018, took the title from an earlier iteration of the Bentayga SUV that tops out at 187 MPH, according to Jalopnik. (The world's fastest non-SUV cars in production can top speeds of 250 MPH)

But, Bentley added some additional power to the new and aptly-named Bentayga Speed, which the company touts as having 626 brake horsepower (versus 600 for the regular Bentayga). Both Bentayga SUVs sport a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.