Here's exactly what to do when your toxic boss is making work (and life) miserable

We've all been there at least once: You start a new job, you love the work and you're excited to succeed in the role. But then, after some time, you realize you don't have the most ideal boss.

The reasons could be endless, but the worse-case scenario would be that they simply have some (or all) the traits of a toxic boss: Stubborn, untrustworthy, unavailable, impulsive, demanding, vindictive and so on.

Being stuck with a terrible boss can be very frustrating. It can even end a person's career. In my years of working as an HR executive, I've seen too many employees lose their jobs for being too "difficult" or "uncompromising."

That's right, regardless of what's really going on, even an employee can be accused of being solely at fault, especially if the boss has more organizational power. Even worse, many companies are aware that they lack management training. A recent Gallup study found that 60 percent of government workers were miserable due to poor leadership.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you feel your boss is in the wrong, and is therefore making work (and life) miserable, it's important to address it. Here's exactly how to do it: