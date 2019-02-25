Oscar-winner Spike Lee has 'no problem asking people for money' — here's why

After decades of Oscar nominations, filmmaker Spike Lee finally won his first competitive Academy Award on Sunday night.

Lee, who took home the Best Adapted Screenplay award "BlacKkKlansman," gave a passionate acceptance speech in which he referred to American slavery and urged people to vote in the 2020 elections. Though President Trump wasn't mentioned in the speech, he criticized Lee in a tweet on Monday morning for making a "racist hit on your President."

The Oscar-winning director's bold and fearless speech comes as no surprise. After all, Lee has never been one to shy away from talking about the uncomfortable things — like money, for instance.

"[...] raising money is part of being a filmmaker," Lee told online investing service Wealthsimple in 2017. "I've got no problem asking people for money. Because I believe. I believe in my talents, my storytelling abilities, and also the people I surround myself with on the projects that I make."

Success hasn't stopped the acclaimed director from scraping together funds from individuals: In 2013, Lee raised more than $1.4 million on Kickstarter to make "Da Sweet Blood of Jesus."