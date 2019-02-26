Look inside NBA star Blake Griffin's $11 million Los Angeles mansion

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin's Los Angeles mansion in Pacific Palisades is on sale for nearly $11 million.
The traditional-style home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is 9,572 square feet. It's located on what the listing describes as a "quiet street" near Sunset Boulevard.
According to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices listing, the home features, high ceilings, a sweeping staircase and big rooms.
The master bedroom has a sitting area, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, terrace, lavish bathroom and two "room-size" closets, according to the listing.
There's a cook's kitchen and dining room...
...a theater room, gym and game room...
...as well as a pool, outdoor kitchen and mini-basketball court.
There's also an office.
Griffin, 29, previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers. He reportedly tried to privately sell the California mansion last year for around $12 million, before placing it on the open market for its current asking price. Griffin made $35.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes.
Don't miss: Look inside hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen's $33 million Manhattan mansion
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!