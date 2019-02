Billionaire Steve Cohen's 9,600-square-foot Manhattan triplex (yes, you read that right), is for sale and it's listed for $33.5 million.

The home, built in 1905, is located in the Abingdon, a luxe building described in the listing as "the most coveted prewar condo conversion in the heart of West Village." Dubbed the Abingdon Mansion, Cohen's condo was custom designed for "entertaining and showcasing important art."