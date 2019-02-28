VISIT CNBC.COM

Cadbury is hiring chocolate testers—no experience necessary, but be prepared for 'choco-challenges'

An employee monitors foil-wrapped Cadbury Creme Eggs as they move along the production line at the Bournville Cadbury factory, operated by Mondelez International Inc., in Birmingham, U.K.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sampling chocolates is a pastime many of us pay money to indulge in, but the makers of Cadbury want to change that and instead reward people willing to taste test their new creations.

Mondelez International, the company behind sweet brands like Cadbury, Oreo, Milka and Green & Blacks, is looking for four people to join its chocolate-tasting team.

The best part about this dream job? No experience is required.

The company will train its tasters, meaning no formal qualifications are needed. All they ask is that you have a "passion for confectionery," "tastebuds for detection," give honest opinions and be eager to try new products.

Sounds simple enough, until you get to the "choco-challenges." As part of the selection process, applicants will be tested on their ability to detect subtle taste differences between chocolate products. So if you're the person who thinks they can taste when there's an extra pinch of sugar in this milk chocolate vs. that one, this may be your new calling.

Competition for one of the four slots will be fierce, though. Last year, a similar opening at the company garnered almost 1,500 applications in the first 24 hours it was posted and 6,000 in total, becoming the fifth most viewed job listing on LinkedIn, according to The Sun.

And the role does come with a few caveats. If you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies, this isn't for you. The gig is only part time too, amounting to about eight hours of work a week. You'll need to be able to work in the United Kingdom, as the role is based out of the Reading Science Center in Wokingham, Berkshire.

Applications will close March 8, and given the previous levels of interest, you probably want to throw your resume in far sooner (You can apply here.) Cadbury says that if you don't receive a response in 14 days, your application has not been successful.

