National Geographic's "Free Solo" this week won an Academy Award for best documentary feature after capturing the journey of 33-year-old Alex Honnold as he achieved the seemingly impossible: Scaling 3,000-feet of Yosemite National Park's El Capitan rock formation without so much as a rope.

The film left audiences reeling. Many were awestruck by what the New York Times described as "one of the great athletic feats of any kind, ever." Meanwhile others were more skeptical, questioning whether Honnold even possesses the primal instinct that has deterred so many before him: fear.