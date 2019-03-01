Michael Jackson's 'Neverland' ranch is on sale for a discounted $31 million

The estate has had a tumultuous time on the market. As the Wall Street Journal notes, it was originally listed for $100 million in 2015 and then the price was cut to $67 million in 2017; after briefly being taken off the market, it has been reintroduced at an asking price of $31 million.

Kyle Forsyth and Suzanne Perkins of Compass, who represent the property, have cited the estate's high price as well as recent wildfires, mudslides and drought that ravaged the area for its failure to sell.

The 12,598-square-foot, six-bedroom, nine-bathroom ranch is located 40 miles from Santa Barbara. The estate also includes three separate guest houses, a movie theater, several barns, a pool, pool-house and tennis court. The property includes 2,698 acres of land.