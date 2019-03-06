The least stressful job in America pays $71,410—here are the other 9

More than three quarters of Americans say they feel unduly stressed at work. What if you didn't have to be in that camp?

While it is impossible to eliminate stress from your work life entirely, you might have more control than you think over how often you feel that frustrating or nervous tension. That's because the career we chose has a huge impact.

A survey by CareerCast found that 78 percent of workers rate their job stress at a seven or higher on a 10-point scale —that's a big jump from the 69 percent who said the same only two years ago.

So how do you find a job that promises you won't be in that majority? Turns out you need to avoid occupations that come with frequent, hard deadlines and lots of public interaction, as these were the two most common factors driving stress. Jobs that place you in harm's way — like solider, firefighter or police officer — won't help either.

Instead, opt for one of these 10 jobs listed below. All of these occupations scored at the very bottom of CareerCast's ranking of the most stressful jobs in America, thanks to their low scores across 11 different factors, including travel demands, environmental conditions, physical demands, deadlines, interacting with the public, working in the public eye, growth potential, competition in the field, hazards encountered on a regular basis, responsibility for the safety of others, and potential for harm/death.