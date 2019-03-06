VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

The least stressful job in America pays $71,410—here are the other 9

Audiologist examining a patient's ear.
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images
Audiologist examining a patient's ear.

More than three quarters of Americans say they feel unduly stressed at work. What if you didn't have to be in that camp?

While it is impossible to eliminate stress from your work life entirely, you might have more control than you think over how often you feel that frustrating or nervous tension. That's because the career we chose has a huge impact.

A survey by CareerCast found that 78 percent of workers rate their job stress at a seven or higher on a 10-point scale —that's a big jump from the 69 percent who said the same only two years ago.

So how do you find a job that promises you won't be in that majority? Turns out you need to avoid occupations that come with frequent, hard deadlines and lots of public interaction, as these were the two most common factors driving stress. Jobs that place you in harm's way — like solider, firefighter or police officer — won't help either.

Instead, opt for one of these 10 jobs listed below. All of these occupations scored at the very bottom of CareerCast's ranking of the most stressful jobs in America, thanks to their low scores across 11 different factors, including travel demands, environmental conditions, physical demands, deadlines, interacting with the public, working in the public eye, growth potential, competition in the field, hazards encountered on a regular basis, responsibility for the safety of others, and potential for harm/death.

1. Diagnostic medical sonographer

Sonographer giving pregnant patient ultrasound
Philippe Roy | Cultura | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $71,410
Projected job growth through 2026: 23 percent

These healthcare workers create images of the body's organs and tissues, known more commonly as sonograms or ultrasounds.

2. Compliance officer

Businessmen working together
Sam Edwards | OJO Images | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $67,870
Projected job growth through 2026: 5 percent

These workers are responsible for ensuring a company follows legal and industry regulatory requirements and the organization's own internal policies.

3. Hair stylist

Female customer having long red hair trimmed in hair salon
Nancy Honey | Cultura | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $25,850
Projected job growth through 2026: 13 percent

These workers make you look good by providing hair cutting, styling and coloring services.

4. Audiologist

Audiologist examining a patient's ear.
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images
Audiologist examining a patient's ear.

Annual median salary: $75,920
Projected job growth through 2026: 21 percent

Specializing in the ear, these healthcare workers diagnose and treat patient's hearing issues, balance or other related problems like tinnitus.

5. University professor

Professor helping students conducting scientific experiment in laboratory
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $76,000
Projected job growth through 2026: 15 percent

Teaching college and graduate students is these workers' main responsibility, but they also conduct research and publish scholarly papers and books.

6. Medical records technician

Woman with dog checking in veterinarian clinic reception
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $67,870
Projected job growth through 2026: 5 percent

These healthcare workers ensure patient health information is accurate, secure and organized, both in paper files and in electronic systems.

7. Jeweler

Female jeweler using equipment in workshop
Caiaimage/Trevor Adeline | Caiaimage | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $37,960
Projected job growth through 2026: -7 percent

Designing, appraising, repairing and selling all kinds of fine metal and precious stone accessories are what these workers do.

8. Operations research analyst

Office Manager Addressing His Team During Morning Meeting
Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $81,390
Projected job growth through 2026: 27 percent

These workers use advanced mathematical and analytical methods to help business solve problems.

9. Pharmacy technician

Never fear, your pharmacist is here
PeopleImages | E+ | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $31,750
Projected job growth through 2026: 27 percent

Commonly seen in retail pharmacies and hospitals, these healthcare workers dispense prescription medication to customers or other health professionals.

10. Massage therapist

Man receiving massage from physiotherapist
Wavebreakmedia | iStock | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $39,990
Projected job growth through 2026: 26 percent

These workers relax and treat clients by manipulating the muscles and soft tissues of the body to relieve pain and stress.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: The job millennials want most pays $98,500—here are the other 9

Marcus Buckingham: This staggering statistic about work sums up why anxiety is at an all time high
Marcus Buckingham: This staggering statistic about work sums up why anxiety is at an all time high   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...