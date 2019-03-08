When Pat Brown was working in his research lab in 2009, he had "zero" intention of starting a business — much less one that would win United Nations backing and investment from the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

No, his goal then was "simple."

"I basically decided I was going to look for the most important problem that I could have the opportunity of solving," he told CNBC Make It.

But when the former pediatrician-turned-Stamford professor discovered what that problem was — namely the "catastrophic" use of animals in our food system" — he realized he had to go "all in."