The meatless 'Impossible Burger' makes its first foray outside the US

As the fight against "fake meat" rages on in the U.S., Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods is expanding beyond the country.

The food start-up, which manufactures a plant-based burger it calls the "Impossible Burger," is now taking its flagship product to Hong Kong.

Speaking with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday, Impossible Foods CFO and COO David Lee said the company's mission is to be "everywhere," and Hong Kong was chosen as the first city for the international expansion due to its reputation as a culinary "epicenter."

"It's not just a great place to have great food," Lee said, "it's a place where food trends expand across Asia and has the best chefs in the world."

"We're starting small because we're starting with taste makers so that they can help us build a following," he added, speaking about the company's new partnership with acclaimed chefs May Chow and Uwe Opocensky.