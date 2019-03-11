When you're prepping for a job interview, it's important to consider not just the potential curveballs you might be pitched, but also the seemingly straightforward questions, like interviewer favorite, "Why should we hire you?"

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It that while this question may seem like an easy one, "you better be prepared to hit three targets in a row, because if you don't, the next well-prepared candidate for the job will."

"Your opening salvo should sound like this: 'You should hire me because I have the skills, values and desire to deliver results from day one.'"

Then she says, you want to "amplify that statement" by taking each of the three steps below in your answer: