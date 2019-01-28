Welch says that a few years ago she asked her daughter Sophia, who works in casting in Hollywood, what makes some people more successful than others. Without hesitation, Sophia told her that the people who make it are "the ones who come to Hollywood believing that not making it isn't even a possibility. No matter how many times they fall down, they get up again and keep going."

"Talk about an 'oh yeah' moment," says Welch. "Sophia's observation described virtually every successful business person I've ever met, studied, written or read about. None of them had a plan B."

It makes sense that most people with a plan B don't achieve the same level of success as someone without one, says Welch, because "when you have a safe place to run to when things get tough, you can, and often do." By contrast, "people who see their end goal as the only alternative stay on the track that gets them there — bumps, bruises, setbacks and delays be damned."

"Here's my question for those of you with a big dream," she says. "Do you also have a fallback strategy?" If you do, Welch says she doesn't blame you for planning ahead.

"Just know," she warns, "your plan B, as sensible as it seems, may be exactly what undercuts the amazing plan A for your life."

