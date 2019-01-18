"This may sound like straight-up business advice," Welch says. "Like, 'Don't sign a join venture with a shady CEO.' But it's so much more than that."

Though some measure of luck plays a role in every professional journey, "there is one thing you can do to nudge your luck in the right direction," says Welch. "Make sure you associate yourself with good people. People who tell the truth and honor commitments. People who have emotional intelligence."

These "good people," she explains, should be the "bosses, co-workers and employees you choose to work with."

"Yes, choose. Because even though it can feel as if you have no control over who you work with, you do have say in where you work." If you find yourself in a situation where you're working with people who lack integrity, regardless of how great the job is, Welch says emphatically, "you must move on."

"The truth is, you can't learn anything positive from negative people," she says. "And strategically, you need to protect your professional reputation."

Even if you're a good person, she says, associating yourself with people who "are found out to be jerks," can result in "collateral damage" to your career.

"Do no let this piece of Warren wisdom go unheeded," Welch emphasizes. "You cannot build a good career with bad people. The Oracle has spoken."

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.

Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

More from Suzy Welch:

4 simple ways to get recruiters to come to you

The fool-proof public speaking tip that will make you sound like a pro

Ask these 3 questions before changing careers