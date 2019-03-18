Suzy Welch: 3 things you should do immediately when you screw up at work   

Recovering from a major workplace mistake is no easy feat.
But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, there are a few things you can do to ensure that your reputation remains intact, even after the error has been made. "You lost a client, missed a deadline or hired the wrong person," she tells CNBC Make It. "Mistakes happen. You're human!"
However, she warns, you could also end up "an unemployed human" if you don't take action right away. Here are three things to do immediately after you screw up at work: