Suzy Welch: 3 things you should do immediately when you screw up at work   

Welch says the No. 1 thing you want to do is own the fact that you messed up. "The minute you start playing the blame game, you look small, you look defensive."

"Even if you aren't the only author of the mistake — and you probably aren't — you still have to take responsibility with your boss, colleagues and subordinates," she says. Doing this "is how we demonstrate that we're grown-ups, that we get it and that we feel remorse."

"People need to see those things to give you what you need to move on," she says, "which is a second chance."