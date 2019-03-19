The Points Guy: Stop making these 3 mistakes if you want to maximize credit card points

When it comes to maximizing credit card points, Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy, has cracked the code.

He started a blog in 2010 to share his best travel and points advice. It took off and, a year after his first post, Kelly quit his corporate job to run his site, The Points Guy, full time. He sold the company to Bankrate in 2012 but remained CEO. Now he jets around the world for next to nothing, thanks to credit card rewards and frequent-flyer miles.

Earning points, he's says, "is really easy," but, "spending them — this is where it gets tricky."

Here are the biggest mistakes he says people make around credit card points.