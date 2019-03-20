If you've ever searched "best personal finance books to read" on Google, you've most likely seen the title "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" appear at the very top. The book, written by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon L. Lechter, has reportedly sold more than 32 million copies in 40 languages across 40 countries since it was published in 2002.

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" is an allegorical story about Robert Kiyosaki and his two dads, and how growing up with them shaped his financial views. The "rich dad" is Kiyosaki's biological father, a highly educated college professor. The "poor dad" is Kiyosaki's best friend's father, a wealthy entrepreneur who owns dozens of businesses. Both dads offer conflicting advice on money.