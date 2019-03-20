More Americans are using a trick that can help you save money for retirement—there's just 1 catch

More and more Americans are using a health savings account (HSA): As of January 2017, 21.8 million people had opened a HSA, a 9 percent increase in enrollment from 2016. Besides being a good way to save money on health care costs, HSAs can supplement your retirement savings.

"It's kind of like this retirement loophole trick," says certified financial planner at Betterment Nick Holeman.

While HSAs are not intended to be used for retirement — they're designed to help you pay for qualifying healthcare expenses — they're a tax-friendly investment vehicle that can act as a powerful retirement-savings tool if you let your balance compound over years.

There is one catch: You can only contribute money to an HSA if you have a high-deductible health care plan (HDHP), one that has a lower monthly premium and a higher deductible, or amount you must pay for your medical care before insurance kicks in.

Whether or not you have access to an HSA "is really employer-decided," says Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of Wealth Management at D.A. Davidson. "This is just a benefit that's available to the employees of companies that fall within a high-deductible health plan."

Even if you do have an HDHP, these plans aren't for everyone, Holeman notes: "If you are on medications, have a chronic illness or if you're older — anything where you might be going to the doctor a lot — then having a high-deductible will probably be very expensive for you. Typically, it only makes sense if you're healthy and you don't use the doctor very often."