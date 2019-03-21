Whether Yang's assessment is accurate is debatable: Kai-Fu Lee, dubbed by the CBS program "60 Minutes" as the oracle of artificial intelligence, said 40 percent of jobs in the world will be displaced in 15 years, according to piece published in January. And a November 2017 report from consultant McKinsey & Co. estimates 400 million jobs (15 percent) around the world will be displaced by automation by 2030 (assuming a middle-paced rate of adoption of automation technology). At the same time, 8 to 9 percent of the jobs demanded in 2030 will be in occupations that have never existed before, McKinsey says.

However, assuming governments and companies take clear steps to "boost" job creation for the next 15 years, what McKinsey calls the "set-up" scenario, it estimates job displacement will roughly equal creation. "The United States ... could also face significant workforce displacement from automation by 2030, but their projected future growth — and hence new job creation — is higher," the report says. "The United States has a growing workforce, and in the step-up scenario, with innovations leading to new types of occupations and work, it is roughly in balance."

As the MIT Technology Review, which compiled various estimates, puts it: "[N]o one agrees. Predictions range from optimistic to devastating, differing by tens of millions of jobs even when comparing similar time frames."

Yang, however, believes that automation is going to replace jobs faster than other industrial revolutions, so he launched his campaign on a platform centered around the idea that the government should give every American citizen over the age of 18 $1,000 per month in cash.

This idea, called universal basic income, has become increasingly talked about, in particular by Silicon Valley's elite. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said UBI is a virtual inevitability as robots take human jobs. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the idea of universal basic income should be explored in a 2017 Harvard commencement speech. And top start-up accelerator Y Combinator, which is led by Sam Altman, is currently working to launch a pilot project to research the outcomes of universal basic income on a local community.

To pay for the $1,000-a-month cash handout, Yang proposes a 10 percent value-added tax on the production of goods or services a business produces. Eric Toder of the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Policy Center told CNBC Make It that in 2018 that 10 percent VAT in the United States could raise anywhere from $500 billion to $1 trillion, depending on how broadly the tax is applied.

Further, Yang's campaign says, the UBI policy would reduce demand for other welfare programs in the country (like food stamps and disability) because people who receive such benefits would not be eligible for a full $1,000 cash payment, according to the outline of the UBI program Yang is proposing. Giving people $1,000 a month would be a shot in the arm to the economy, according to Yang, because people would spend the money.

Of course, the idea of giving people free cash is controversial. UBI is expensive and critics say it takes away the incentive for people to work.