The 15 American jobs where salaries are rising the fastest

For many Americans, wages have remained relatively stagnant in recent years, rising only between 2 and 3 percent per year since 2013, Pew Research Center reported in August. After accounting for inflation, today's wages have around the same purchasing power they did 40 years ago.

But in certain professions, salaries have recently grown much faster. GOBankingRates analyzed data from Glassdoor, Salary.com and the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 45 occupations across the U.S. to determine where wages rose the most between 2014 and 2018.

Here are the top 15 U.S. jobs where salaries are growing the fastest.