The 15 American jobs where salaries are rising the fastest

FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

For many Americans, wages have remained relatively stagnant in recent years, rising only between 2 and 3 percent per year since 2013, Pew Research Center reported in August. After accounting for inflation, today's wages have around the same purchasing power they did 40 years ago.

But in certain professions, salaries have recently grown much faster. GOBankingRates analyzed data from Glassdoor, Salary.com and the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 45 occupations across the U.S. to determine where wages rose the most between 2014 and 2018.

Here are the top 15 U.S. jobs where salaries are growing the fastest.

15. Registered nurse

Salary increase over four years: 10.2 percent
Average annual salary: $73,550

14. Claims adjuster

Salary increase over four years: 10.4 percent
Average annual salary: $66,340

12. TIE: Licensed practical nurse

Salary increase over four years: 10.5 percent
Average annual salary: $45,710

12. TIE: Accountant

Salary increase over four years: 10.5 percent
Average annual salary: $77,920

11. Production manager

Salary increase over four years: 10.6 percent
Average annual salary: $110,580

10. Financial advisor

Salary increase over four years: 10.9 percent
Average annual salary: $124,140

9. Certified nursing assistant

Salary increase over four years: 11.1 percent
Average annual salary: $28,540

8. Emergency medical technician

Salary increase over four years: 11.7 percent
Average annual salary: $36,700

6. TIE: Software engineer

Salary increase over four years: 12 percent
Average annual salary: $86,240

6. TIE: Sales representative

Salary increase over four years: 12 percent
Average annual salary: $69,680

5. Sales manager

Salary increase over four years: 12.1 percent
Average annual salary: $137,650

4. Recruiter

Salary increase over four years: 12.4 percent
Average annual salary: $64,317

3. Operations analyst

Salary increase over four years: 13.6 percent
Average annual salary: $73,080

2. Pharmacy technician

Salary increase over four years: 16.9 percent
Average annual salary: $33,060

1. Customer service manager

Salary increase over four years: 18.3 percent
Average annual salary: $89,326

