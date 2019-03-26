Only 18 percent of Americans could answer this straightforward tax question

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made some sweeping tax law changes when it passed in December 2017. But many Americans are unclear on how those changes could affect them.

One study found that 28 percent don't understand exactly what the law changed and 48 percent say they don't know what tax bracket they're now in.

To take a deeper look into what's confusing Americans, financial website GOBankingRates created a four-question quiz that covers key parts of the law — and 77 percent of the 501 respondents who took it failed, which means they got fewer than half of the questions correct.

"Most Americans are in need of a refresher prior to filing their taxes," the report concludes. "These results appear to indicate that many taxpayers are poorly informed."

Less than a quarter of respondents could correctly answer this key question about the standard deduction.