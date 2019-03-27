Most people have one goal in mind when reading a book: To download as much information in the least amount of time possible.

And yet, as they're reading, they'll often start and stop, or Google certain concepts and words they don't understand. Some will get sidetracked and dive into studies or events referenced in the book or go back and reread chapters multiple times until they "get it."

But there's immense power in partially — and not entirely — understanding the idea behind a book.

My goal for 2019, for example, is to learn how to read, write and speak in French. A friend recommended I start by reading children's books in French. I ended up not understanding 90 percent of the words, but I still had a strong grasp of the idea. (Admittedly, the pictures helped.)

The process went something like this:

It can be incredibly frustrating to read a book that you don't quite understand, but so badly want to. Instead of fumbling through a dictionary, read the book from start to finish at least once to get the general message. It'll be easier to understand when you reread it the second time.