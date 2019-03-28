At a time when consumers are looking for products with innovative and efficient new features, it's worth asking: Is a foldable phone is something we'll need — or even want — by the time it officially hits the market on April 26?

More importantly, it's time to come to terms with the fact that foldable phones are, as The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims once called it, "the 3D TV of the mobile world." That means there's a good chance it'll end up being another failed gimmick.

With that in mind, you're probably better off saving that $1,980 (the Galaxy Fold's starting price).

Nine years ago, IGN, a video game and entertainment media website, published an article calling 2010 the year of the 3D TV. "This year, all the major brands have announced their commitment to making 3D the next generation of home entertainment, including Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more," the piece read.

Unfortunately, it was the dawn of an era that never came.

Between the infrastructure of electronic trade shows like CES and the blogosphere, the Internet managed to work itself into a tizzy over 3D TVs. But how many people actually even wanted one in the first place?

Sales of 3D home video equipment declined from 2012 to 2017, and then LG and Sony, the last two major TV makers to support the 3D feature, announced that they would stop incorporating it into its products.

Just this January, LG teased a 4K TV that rolls up. It looked more compelling than 3D TVs ever did, but still seemed unimpressive for something priced at $8,000.