These are the 25 most attractive employers in America, according to LinkedIn

Looking for a company that will pay you a competitive salary and provide top-notch benefits and perks? You're not alone.

The employers that land on LinkedIn's 2019 Top Companies list are most attractive to the platform's users. To rank these companies, LinkedIn reviewed the activity of its more than 500 million users, looking at interest from non-employees, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention. To be eligible for the ranking, companies must have at least 500 employees. LinkedIn excluded itself and parent company Microsoft from the list.

As in previous years, companies in tech, media and finance dominate the list. Alphabet, which ranked No. 2 last year, takes the top spot this year as the most attractive employer of 2019, followed by social media giant Facebook and e-commerce company Amazon, which dropped out of the first place spot it claimed last year.

Read on for the 25 most attractive employers in the U.S.:

25. Wells Fargo