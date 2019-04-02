Suzy Welch: How to get a job at Goldman Sachs

Holmes explains that when applying for a job at Goldman Sachs there are three ways to show grit on your resume that will make you stand out.

First, he says, Goldman Sachs is interested in hiring people who aren't afraid to pursue their passions. For example, he says, a eye-catching resume might feature a "strange double-major, like biology and economics." This shows, he says, "that I'm passionate about these things, and while everyone will suggest that I shouldn't do it because of what it will do to my GPA, I'm doing it anyway."

Second, he says, Goldman Sachs is impressed by any applicant who had a job while in school, because it shows that they know how to balance priorities.

Last, he says, the company appreciates candidates who did community service while in college.

Holmes says Goldman Sachs is on the hunt for candidates who've said to themselves, "I'm so passionate about these things. I want to do them. I don't want what's necessarily easy. It's OK that it's hard, and I'm going to figure it out."