Why multimillionaire Disney heiress says she 'would pass a law against private jets'

If Abigail Disney wanted a private jet, she could buy one. The 59-year-old, who was the executive producer and director of the Emmy-winning film "The Armor of Light," is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company. She inherited a sizable fortune, one that has allowed her to give away $70 million.

But though the multimillionaire has experience flying private — her dad bought a 737 that she and her family have used — she has no interest in ever doing it again. In fact, "if I were queen of the world, I would pass a law against private jets," she told The Cut in a recent interview.

That's "because they enable you to get around a certain reality," she said. "You don't have to go through an airport terminal, you don't have to interact, you don't have to be patient, you don't have to be uncomfortable. These are the things that remind us we're human."

When her dad became rich enough to buy a plane, that's when he "really lost his way in life," said Disney. "And that's why I feel hyper-conscious about what wealth does to people."